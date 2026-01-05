Drivers in and around South Hams will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent entry slip and Wrangaton exit slip - carriageway closure for horticultural works, entry slip diversion via - B3372 to Marley Head and join A38, exit slip diversion via - A38 to Ivybridge junction, B3213.
• A38, from 7pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm January 7 to midnight, January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Deep Lane to Smithaleigh lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for structural maintenance works. Diversion via A385 and A384.
• A38, from 8am to 11am on January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Plympton to Ivybridge, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm January 19 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton entry and South Brent exit slip - carriageway closure for horticultural works, entry slip diversion via - B3213 to Ivybridge and join A38, exit slip diversion via - A38 to Marley Head and B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.