Twinkling lights, mulled wine, a festive atmosphere and fabulous gifts - Candlelit Dartmouth is back after an absence of five years.
A magical programme on Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th will see the seasonal event light up our maritime town once more.
Various organisations including TQ6 and Dartmouth Rotary have come together to help manage this year's Candlelit Festival, which will culminate with the illuminated procession through the crowded streets on Saturday evening.
The event's main sponsors are Wesley Offshore who have kindly donated to the festival.
A two-day programme will see market stalls and attractions in Royal Avenue Gardens and a visit by Father Christmas. There will be a chance to browse for special gifts, from the quirky to the traditional, or look for festive decorations and culinary delights. In between, why not indulge in a cup of mulled wine
Chairman of the committee Ash Winsor said: “Candlelit Dartmouth was an incredibly popular celebration for those who cherish and enjoy the festive season. It will be very special to bring this event back for the enjoyment of all, especially the children.”
Once again, the festival highlight will be the illuminated procession when hundreds of decorated lanterns will be carried from the Old Market Square at 5.30pm on Saturday 30th November, wending their way through the crowded streets before arriving in Royal Avenue Gardens.
Earlier on Friday 29th there will be Christmas stalls in Royal Avenue Gardens during the day. At 5.50pm Father Christmas will arrive by boat in the boatfloat, carried by a boat from Ribeye who are also sponsoring the event. Music by local music stars Mick and Lucy will complete the evening.
Saturday morning will follow a similar format with the return of favourite Christmas market stalls in Royal Avenue Gardens followed by an afternoon of entertainment including juggling and a best dressed Christmas Dog Competition.
The Candlelit Dartmouth best-dressed Christmas dog competition will take place as usual at 2.00pm on Saturday in front of the Bandstand in Royal Avenue Gardens.
The competition gets tougher every year as the seasonal dog costumes become increasingly more elaborate. So there's no time to lose, get started now on producing that winning doggy outfit!
The competition will be judged by Linda Howard from Dartmouth Pet Foods.
and prizes will be awarded for the best entries in the following categories: puppy (up to 2 yrs), adult (2 to 8 yrs)and veteran (over 8 yrs).
Please give generously in the collecting tins so that there is enough money to hold the event next year. More volunteers are needed to help at the event so please if you can assist send an email to [email protected].
For more information please look at the Candlelit Dartmouth Facebook page or visit www.candlelitdartmouth.co.uk