Call for volunteers to help Healthwatch Devon

It’s Volunteers’ Week until June 7.

Healthwatch Devon volunteers play a vital role in helping to ensure that they identify the issues that matter to help improve local health and social care services.

As a truly independent charitable organisation, they rely heavily on their volunteers to help achieve this, and could not do it without their help to promote Healthwatch Devon within the local community.

All volunteers will be given the necessary training, support and expenses – and you could even have the chance have your say in how Healthwatch Devon is run as an organisation if you wish.

Healthwatch Devon’s volunteers are at the core of all their work, carrying out many crucial roles. They are vital in listening to the public and patients and representing their views to health and social care leaders and professionals. Healthwatch Devon is seeking volunteers for the following roles: Healthwatch Representative, Events Volunteer, Healthwatch Lay Member, Enter and View Representative, Healthwatch Researcher, Information Assistant, Media & Communication and Office Administration.

If you are interested in being involved with Healthwatch Devon they would love to hear from you.

They are always keen to involve people interested in volunteering and there are a variety of ways you can help; from ‘Enter and View’ Inspections and ‘PLACE’ Assessments to taking surveys, attending events and even answering phones and speaking with the public direct.