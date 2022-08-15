Busy time for Salcombe lifeboats
A busy couple of busy days for the RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat volunteers, in unforgiving temperatures.
On Friday (August 12), the Salcombe Inshore lifeboat launched to reports of a 16 foot fishing vessel with mechanical problems and one person onboard. The vessel found near Gammon Head, a tow line established and the vessel taken to the safety of Salcombe Harbour.
The early hours of Saturday morning (August 13) saw the ILB again launching this time to a yacht at anchor and aground within Salcombe Harbour. With the skipper of the vessel having concerns for a passenger’s health, it was decided to also launch the RNLI Salcombe Boarding Boat in support. After an assessment of the situation, it was decided no assistance was required and both boats returned to station.
Later that evening both the All-weather and Inshore lifeboats launched to reports of a 30 foot catamaran with one person onboard taking on water between Bantham and Burgh Island. On scene and with a lifeboat crew member onboard the casualty vessel was assessed and the decision was taken to establish a tow and with an ebb tide flowing and head for Plymouth Harbour.
While the tow was being established the ILB found itself being re-tasked to reports of three people and a dog in a yacht tender with engine failure, drifting out to sea from Salcombe Harbour. The casualties were located clinging to the rocks near Pound Stone, they were recovered to the ILB, and the tender towed back to the parent vessel.
With both lifeboats returning to station, refuelled and washed down crews were able to make their way home at almost 2am.
