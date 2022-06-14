Busking debate calls for a change in the rules

Town chiefs are replacing their ‘no amplified music’ ban with a plea to buskers to be considerate of residents and businesses in the town centre.

The change in Totnes’ busking code of conduct has resulted from a tussle between two high street residents and a busker in the town whose loud music, they claim, is preventing them from working.

Anna says busker David Hughes’ use of amps in Shady Gardens, opposite her homes, is causing her “mental distress,” while neighbour Sean hailed the music “distracting.”

In response, David denied playing louder than any other busker in the town and says his music – which he describes as funky ‘Latinesque’ - adds to the vibrancy of the town centre.

Because he plucks his guitar strings with his fingers rather than a pick, he needs an amplifier to be heard, David insisted.

The town council’s original busking code prohibited amplified music from being played anywhere in the town, but few buskers adhered to it

As a compromise, councillors lifted the blanket ban at their recent full town council meeting, but have restricted amplified busking at the popular busking spot of Shady Gardens to Fridays and Saturdays only.

The recommendations were put forward by the town matters committee, whose chairwoman, Cllr Victoria Trow, said she favoured promoting “considerate busking” over an outright ban on amplified music.

“I wouldn’t want to ban amplifiers. I have loved so many performers on the High Street,” Cllr Trow said.

“The problem is one particular busker who plays very loudly for a very long time, that’s the issue – four or five hours of somebody thrashing their guitar would try the patience of a saint.”

Cllr Trow suggested only allowing amplified music in Shady Gardens on market days as the walled space is like an “echo box” that reverberates music, making it sound louder than it is.

Members of the full council agreed and will ask South Hams Council to put up a sign in Shady Gardens clearly stating that amplified music is not allowed there from Sunday to Thursdays.

Cllr Ben Piper also requested the council produce cards with the busking code of conduct ‘rules’ on them to be given out to buskers.

He said: “Part of the whole problem is that if somebody arrives in the town, they’ve never been here before, they haven’t got a clue and if we get a complaint from a shop keeper who comes into the town hall or speaks to our town maintenance officer, then they can be empowered to drop a card on the busker and say these are the rules and we’d be grateful if you would abide by them.

“I think that’s more likely to work than to expect them to have read the minutes of this meeting.”

Cllr Piper said he would approach the town’s police officers to help enforce the busking code of conduct.

Cllr Jacqi Hodgson also suggested clearly outlining the rules on the council’s website.

The council also agreed to include the playing of loud music in future Public Space Protection Orders which would give the police extra powers to move buskers along if they are causing a nuisance.

Totnes Busking Code of Conduct now states “Considerate amplification is permitted but we ask that you are considerate of residents and local businesses.”