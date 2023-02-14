A popular chef apprenticeship scheme which is being relaunched has roles available in St Austell pubs across Devon.
The St Austell Family Group is working with colleges across the West Country and hopes to attract a variety of candidates of all ages - from school leavers and those starting their careers, to those seeking a career change or new challenge.
No prior experience or minimum qualifications are required, just an appetite to learn.
Jon Kelley, St Austell’s early careers manager said: “We’re excited to be relaunching our popular chef apprenticeship programme for another year and welcoming new recruits to our pubs.
“We believe quality training and nurturing talent is at the heart of staff retention. That’s why we’re looking to invest in at least 30 chef apprentices, offering them hands-on experience and industry mentorship, with a formal qualification on top.”
He continued: “To really change people’s perception of a career in hospitality - arguably one of the most important industries in our region - we need to also change the way we train to carry on nurturing talent. That’s something we’re immensely proud of at St Austell.”
The programme guarantees a minimum of 30 hours practical time in the kitchen, with a starting rate of at £9 per hour for under-21-year-olds.
This hands-on experience is supported with regular college classes, that take place at least once a fortnight during term time. On completing the programme, successful apprentices will receive a formal qualification.
And to boot, apprenticeships come with some enviable benefits too, including 30 per cent off food and drink and 50 per cent off accommodation in the company’s managed pubs.
Jacob Williams works at the County Arms in Truro and has been on St Austell’s level 2 chef apprenticeship programme for almost a year.
Jacob said: “Before joining the team at the County, I was on a building course that wasn’t what I had expected, so I was looking to make a change. I enjoy being an apprentice for St Austell. I am being given the right amount of time to learn and gain practical skills - all while being paid.
“The support I have available to me across the business has been great too. My hopes for the future are to stay with St Austell, progress through to level 3 and level 4 and eventually become a head chef.”
To find out more and apply to be one of St Austell’s 2023 apprentices, visit www.staustellfamilygroup.co.uk/jobs-and-careers/apprenticeships/chef-apprenticeships/