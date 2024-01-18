An award-winning Ivybridge producer of chutneys and relishes has been bought by a multi-million pounds Midlands company.
The Bay Tree Food Co was founded by Emma Macdonald in 1994 and has been creating artisan chutney, relish, sauce and jam from its BRC accredited factory in Devon, ever since.
Bramble Foods Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of fine foods to independent, local retailers, garden centres, farm shops and holiday parks, has now acquired Bay Tree for an undisclosed sum.
Headquartered in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bramble Foods manufactures and supplies more than 2,000 high-quality products, ranging from preserves, pickles, chutneys and sauces, to cakes, biscuits, confectionery, hampers and seasonal goods. It has more than 2,000 customers and a turnover of £35m.
In addition to its own brand products, The Bay Tree Food Co offers own-label and bespoke recipe solutions to independent retailers and food service companies.
Emma Macdonald will stay with the business to help deliver the next phase of its growth.
She said: “We are very excited to work with the Bramble team. Being part of a larger group will accelerate the next phase of our development and I’m looking forward to the opportunities that will bring.”
Tony Foster, CEO at Bramble Foods, added: “At the heart of Bramble Foods is an unrivalled range of high-quality foods. Year on year, we have increased our food production capabilities and invested in our personalisation service to offer unique bespoke products to our customers. The Bay Tree Food Co enhances our branded product offering and production facilities, and we’re thrilled to welcome Emma and her team to the Group.”
Bramble Foods was backed by private equity firm LDC, which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, in 2022 and since then LDC has supported Tony and the wider management team as they deliver their organic and acquisitive growth strategy.
Rob Schofield, partner at LDC, added: “The Bay Tree Food Co is a fantastic business that produces outstanding products, and joining Bramble Foods Group presents an excellent opportunity to support the growth of its offering. We look forward to continuing to support Tony and the team on the next phase of their journey.”