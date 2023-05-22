ON Sunday a mixed team from Thurlestone were entertained by Bigbury in the annual fixture for the Buckingham Bowl, writes Liz Line.
In Bigbury’s Centenary year, Thurlestone were the eventual winners by 5.5 to 2.5, with wins for Alan and Maggie Best, Graham and Barbara Smith, Peter and Liz Coates, Owen Rees and Diane Baker, Paul Millburn-Fryer and Joan Booth. John and Jane Mahood halved their match.
Following the match, there was a dinner and presentation of the bowl, during which both captains remarked on the fine condition of the golf course. Thurlestone will now look after the Buckingham Bowl until next year’s match, which will be at Thurlestone.
The ladies Stableford competition on Wednesday had excellent weather and there were some very good scores. As it happens, all the prize winners were in Division One: Victoria Gibbens won with a cracking 41 points, second Heather Spencer and Liz Sharman on 38 points then Jenny Roberts and Wendy Stewart on 34 points.
In Division Two the top score was from Lady Captain Sheila Fairley with 32 points, with second Bernadette Law on 30 points. There were three birdie twos from Janice Croke, Victoria Gibbens and Wendy Stewart.
The Seniors friendly match this week was at home against St Mellion, which Thurlestone won by 3.5-2.5. It was an extremely tight match in near-perfect weather conditions with five matches going to the 18th and wins for Bill Hutchison and Patrick Robinson and John Mahood and Ken Riley. A hard-fought half from Owen Rees and Geoff Holt sets up a challenge for the return match in July at St Mellion.
A hole in one by St Mellion player Dave Shawcross on the sixth certainly helped their scoring. St Mellion were highly complimentary on the condition of the course. Nearest the pin for Thurlestone was Steve Gallagher on the 17th.
The ladies’ friendly Greensome match against Yelverton took place at home on Friday, which Thurlestone won by 3-1 matches.
There were wins for Sheila George and Lesley Davey, Diane Baker and Nikki Smith, and Sheila Fairley and Sue Linkins. Everyone enjoyed a meal afterwards.