Ivybridge Volunteer Police Cadets are looking for adult Cadet Leaders
A Cadet Leader is the backbone of a unit, from session planning and execution to helping the public, and cadets, at events such as the Ivybridge Christmas Fair.
As a leader, you will receive comprehensive training and a range of opportunities to develop in leadership, event support and much more.
The cadets themselves are aged between 13 and 18.
The unit meets on Thursdays at Ivybridge Community Colleger CC between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.
You will need to be over 18, can be from any brackground, ethnicity or group, be intetested in learning new skills and about Ivybridge Police.
It’s a great way to develop volunteering and leadership skills.
To find out more visit: http://tinyurl.com/2ynkyx46