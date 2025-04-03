A Year 11 student from Brixham College has been recognised for her outstanding dedication to community service.

Isobel, a long-standing member of the Rotary-run Interact Club, was awarded the Devon Youth Special Service Award at the Rotary District Conference in Plymouth, South West.

The award celebrates Isobel’s exceptional commitment to the Interact Club’s ethos, ‘Service Above Self.’ Over the past five years, she has not only developed her own leadership skills but has inspired and guided fellow students, making a meaningful impact through various community initiatives at local, national, and international levels.

Encouraged to join the club four years ago by her tutor and Interact advisor, Mrs Hislop, Isobel initially faced challenges with confidence and social skills. However, through her involvement in Interact, she has flourished into a strong leader, mentoring younger students and spearheading numerous charitable projects.