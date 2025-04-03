A Year 11 student from Brixham College has been recognised for her outstanding dedication to community service.
Isobel, a long-standing member of the Rotary-run Interact Club, was awarded the Devon Youth Special Service Award at the Rotary District Conference in Plymouth, South West.
The award celebrates Isobel’s exceptional commitment to the Interact Club’s ethos, ‘Service Above Self.’ Over the past five years, she has not only developed her own leadership skills but has inspired and guided fellow students, making a meaningful impact through various community initiatives at local, national, and international levels.
Encouraged to join the club four years ago by her tutor and Interact advisor, Mrs Hislop, Isobel initially faced challenges with confidence and social skills. However, through her involvement in Interact, she has flourished into a strong leader, mentoring younger students and spearheading numerous charitable projects.
Among her many contributions, Isobel has led and participated in key initiatives, including:
- Planted 130 trees on the school field to promote sustainability.
- Helped raise £2,600 for cancer research through Brixham College’s annual Race for Life event.
- Fundraised for polio vaccinations and school supply kits for children in Africa.
- Represented Brixham College in the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade alongside Rotary members.
- Organised bake sales to raise funds to provide a camel and a flock of chickens to families in need overseas.
Isobel said: “At first, I was overwhelmed, but then I realised I should embrace it because it’s recognition for everything I have done. I was really proud to receive the award. Being part of Interact has helped me grow in confidence and leadership.
I’ve met amazing people, worked on some amazing projects, and learned how small actions can make a big difference. I’m really grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and want to keep helping others in the future.”
Mrs Hislop, Isobel’s tutor and Interact advisor, added: “Isobel’s journey through Interact has been truly inspiring. From a quiet and hesitant Year 7 student to a confident leader making tangible changes in the community, she has shown remarkable resilience and commitment."