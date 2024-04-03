Outpatients at Derriford Hospital needing medication will now benefit from a new Boots pharmacy.
The facility opened on April 2 in response to growing demand, as almost 3,000 items were being dispensed every week, meaning it had outgrown the previous space.
Chief pharmacist and clinical director Kandarp Thakkar said: “We’re delighted to officially open today and are confident that thousands of patients who use this service every week will have a much improved service.
“In addition, through our partnership with Boots, there will also be everyday items that visitors and staff can purchase.”
Located next to a multi-storey car park, the new pharmacy will open on Saturdays. Patients will now have the option to collect medicines from their local pharmacy through the Boots network in Plymouth and the surrounding areas.
The opening comes shortly after news emerged that the firm would be closing its Salcombe branch.