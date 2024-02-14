Chair of the Dartmouth Town Council Planning Committee Cathy Campos said: “The DTC Planning Committee was in favour of the planned Premier Inn for a number of reasons it will provide some much-needed local employment and also offer some reasonably priced hotel accommodation which will attract more visitors to the town. We also felt a bar/restaurant at the top of town would be great for residents. Our only caveat was a concern that Stagecoach services don’t run late enough to encourage hotel residents not to use their cars to go in to town where parking especially during the Summer is in very short supply also a bus stop must be sited near to the hotel.