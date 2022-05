Blooming marvelous

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Kingsbridge & Salcombe Gazette. Read our privacy notice

Kingsbridge Methodist Church is organising a Flower Festival next month.

There will be at least 12 arrangements on themes including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Easter, Pentecost and the Coronation.

Any money raised will go to a charity in India which is being supported by the Exeter Methodist circuit.

In addition to the displays cream teams are being served and there will be activities for children.