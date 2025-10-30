Stagecoach has announced some minor changes to school and college bus services from Monday 3 November to improve punctuality and connections.
These changes are designed to improve punctuality and reliability, following feedback from schools, colleges, and students.
Most adjustments involve slight timetable retimings or small route revision on services across Devon, Cornwall and Plymouth.
The 110 Marldon - King Edwards VI School in Totnes has had morning journeys retimed, with additional running times.
Bus number 48 Plymouth City Centre - Elberton 08:46 weekday morning route has been extended to start at 08:40 from Knapps Close.
Full details of areas affected and updated timetables are available at Live Bus Times & Timetables | Stagecoach.
Customers can also plan journeys, buy tickets and track buses easily using the Stagecoach App.
