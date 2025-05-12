Officers are appealing for the publics’ help to locate a man from Plymouth who is wanted.
Connor Bresland, 31, is wanted in connection to a report of assault.

Bresland is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall, with dark hair and beard.
He has links across Plymouth, notably, Prince Rock, St Budeaux, Devonport and the City Centre.
Enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.
If you see Bresland, please do not approach him and call police on 999 quoting 50250116317.