Punters were ‘locked in’ this weekend after a man with a weapon threatened staff and pub-goers.
A man in his 50s entered the White Hart Hotel in Okehampton on Sunday, April 13 at 6pm with an axe.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 6pm on Sunday, April 13 to the White Hart Hotel in Okehampton, after a report that a man had entered in possession of a weapon.
“It was further reported that he had an axe and had made threats to members of the public. The man left the premises as the report was coming in and officers attended along with the police helicopter to search the area.
“At around 8.50pm officers arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries remain ongoing.”
Police have confirmed that no one was injured.
On Facebook user commented after the event: “I would just like to say thank you to all the staff at J D Wetherspoon the White Hart Okehampton for their quick actions this evening locking us all in, as a group with children this made us feel quite safe when an incident happened, credit where credit is due.”
If you have witnessed the incident and are happy to give a statement please contact 101 and quote log reference 559 of April 13.