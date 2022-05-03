Artists’ annual exhibition
By Kate Cotton | Dartmouth Reporter
Friday 6th May 2022 4:00 pm
Art prizes and cups were awarded by secret ballot to members of Dartmouth Art Society, left to right: Lynda Russell, Judy Dewhirst, Sheila Hipple, Rob Childs, Lesley Saffin, Martin Dowding and Anne Seymour (contributed )
Artists in Dartmouth held their annual members’ exhibition at Townstall Hall.
Lynda Russell, of Dartmouth Art Society, said: “It was a great opportunity to show our members and friends what we’ve all been up to over, what has been at times, a difficult year - whether painting at home or at our weekly Thursday afternoons at the hall where we have demos, workshops or just ‘do your own art’ afternoons.
“Why not become a member and join our very friendly group? Or pop along to have a look at what we do - you don’t have to be a Picasso, Turner or Banksy, trust me! We all need some motivation!”
