A Plymouth Army veteran who created a thriving business using art skills she learned during treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), from veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress, has won a national business award.
Clare Hearl, 46, won ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in the British Forces in Business Awards 2025, on Thursday 26 June. The awards seek to recognise and celebrate the talented individuals who transition from military service to high-value civilian careers.
Clare joined the Army at 18 in 1997 and served for 10 years across the world. After battling mental health issues for almost 20 years, things finally unraveled in 2016. One particular incident that stuck with Clare: “My mum came over and asked my [three year old] son ‘Where’s Mummy?’. He replied, ‘Crying, Grandma’.”
Soon after, Clare made the call to Combat Stress and was diagnosed with PTSD. Her treatment included exploration of art therapy where she discovered a love of making things, which kickstarted her business The Crafty Black Dog. Five years later, she is now running her business full time - even opening a shop in Plymouth.
Clare said: “Five and a half years ago I would never have dreamed I would be running a successful business, let alone win a national award for it.
“My business came from skills I learrnt at Combat Stress and the name of my company reflects my battle with mental health issues, coming from a video we were shown during treatment where depression was called ‘the black dog’.
“It’s an honour to be recognised amongst such an amazing group of people and it shows how far I’ve come.”
Ben Rossi, founder of the global Forces in Business Awards series, said: “Supporting the transition of service members into meaningful second careers is a proven strategy for unlocking and accessing exceptional talent. This year’s winners are not only high achievers – they are powerful role models.”
Clare was presented with the award at the Awards Gala at The Grosvenor House London, Park Lane.
