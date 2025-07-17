We are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of an assault which took place near Bodmin Road, Plymouth.
It was reported that at around 6pm on Wednesday 2 July, on Taunton Avenue, a man was walking his dog when a vehicle stopped and the male occupant got out, shouted at the dog walker and tried to punch him.
The dog walker ran from the scene along Bodmin Road, and down to Whitleigh Bridge where he reported being assaulted by three males, who had possibly been travelling in either a white Seat or a purple/blue car.
The victim sustained arm and head injuries which required hospital treatment.
A 26-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, threatening behaviour and harassment. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam/CCTV footage that could help with enquiries, please contact us via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250169281.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
If you have been affected by crime, please visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
