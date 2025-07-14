Police have issued a warning to residents in the Kingsbridge area following a spate of burglaries targeting holiday lets and vulnerable households.
Detectives say the suspects may have posed as cleaners online, advertising services via Facebook to obtain lock box codes and spare keys, which were later used to commit burglaries.
Several properties have been hit in recent months, with items including bank cards reported stolen.
Officers are urging residents to be cautious of individuals or businesses claiming to offer cleaning services through social media or local message boards. They recommend verifying companies through trusted review sites such as Checkatrade.com and Trustpilot.com.
Two suspects, a man and a woman from Kingsbridge, have been arrested and are currently on police bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information, or who wishes to report a burglary, is asked to contact police on 101 or online. Call 999 if a crime is in progress.
