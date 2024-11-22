The first images have been released of the start of para-skier Jonny Huntington’s solo expedition to the South Pole.
The 38-year-old stroke survivor from Kingsbridge flew to Chile earlier this month to prepare for the start of the 911-kilometre expedition, and on Thursday (November 21), he officially set off from the Messner-Fuchs crossing, on the edge of Antarctica.
Mr Huntington will aim to cover the distance on his own in about 40 days, dragging all his food and equipment in a sledge weighing about 110kg (242lbs) while battling minus 40 degree temperatures and winds of up to 60mph.
If he succeeds, he will become the first disabled person to achieve the feat.
Mr Huntington suffered a devastating stroke in 2014 that left him with restricted movement down the left side.