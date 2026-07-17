All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership has been praised for living up to its foundation as a Church school and enabling pupils and adults to flourish following its Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection.
Inspectors found that the leadership team applies the Christian vision with clarity and purpose, uniting the school, community, hub and trust in shared commitment and that this unity strengthens relationships and leads to measurable gains in wellbeing, learning and inclusion for pupils, staff and families.
SIAMS inspections explore the impact of a school’s Christian vision on everyday life, including how it shapes relationships, learning and opportunities for pupils to flourish.
Inspectors concluded that this vision is consistently lived out across the school.
During the visit, inspectors spoke with pupils, staff and leaders and concluded that the curriculum is planned with clear purpose and shaped by the Christian vision and that this widens pupils’ horizons and enables them to develop knowledge, skills and personal confidence that support their academic and spiritual growth.
The resulting report highlighted that the leadership of religious education (RE) ensures strong provision through regular review, thoughtful lesson adaptation and clear subject guidance and that this curriculum practice enables pupils to articulate their learning with curiosity and confidence, demonstrating secure understanding in this subject.
Pupils were noted for engaging with enthusiasm and speaking confidently about how worship helps them think, reflect and act. Staff were praised for supporting pupils and their families with compassion and steadiness with inspectors stating that their approach means that relationships are strengthened and wellbeing is enhanced across the community.
Overall, All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy was recognised as a school where the curriculum is intentionally shaped by the Christian vision, broadening horizons and nurturing curiosity, responsibility and spiritual reflection.
Hannah Ruston, headteacher at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, said: "We are absolutely delighted with this report because it recognises what makes our school so special.
“We want every child to feel known, valued and encouraged to flourish, both academically and personally, and it is wonderful to see inspectors recognise the strength of our relationships, our nurturing culture and the rich opportunities we provide for every pupil. This achievement belongs to our entire school community, including our dedicated staff, wonderful children, supportive families and governors, who all play such an important role in bringing our Christian vision to life every day."
Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at Learning Academy Partnership said: "This report is a wonderful reflection of the caring, inclusive culture that exists at All Saints' Thurlestone. The inspection highlights not only the strength of the school's Christian vision, but also the tangible difference it makes to children's lives every day. It is clear that pupils are encouraged to be curious, compassionate and courageous learners who are well prepared for the future. We are incredibly proud of the whole school team for creating an environment where children, families and colleagues are able to flourish together."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.