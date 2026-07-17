Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at Learning Academy Partnership said: "This report is a wonderful reflection of the caring, inclusive culture that exists at All Saints' Thurlestone. The inspection highlights not only the strength of the school's Christian vision, but also the tangible difference it makes to children's lives every day. It is clear that pupils are encouraged to be curious, compassionate and courageous learners who are well prepared for the future. We are incredibly proud of the whole school team for creating an environment where children, families and colleagues are able to flourish together."