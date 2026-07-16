The Brownston Gallery in Modbury has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Arts University Plymouth and each year presents The Fresh Talent Award to a graduate from the BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking course.
This year, with the standard of work exceptionally high, gallery owner Aimie Freeston selected Joshua Andrews who lives in Kingsbridge as the recipient of the award.
Aimie said: "I was drawn to his paintings because they really stood out for their striking use of colour and their impressionistic quality. They evoke the feeling of being in a dreamlike place while creating a strong sense of atmosphere.”
“The works have a confident boldness, are thoughtfully composed, and each piece clearly reflects a thorough and considered process. “I am really looking forward to exhibiting Joshua's paintings in the gallery later in the year."
Joshua describes himself as an experimental artist and his work blends together multiple perspectives into an imaginary composition, layering soft colours and gestural marks to compose impressionist scenes that are immediately recognisable as landscapes, but difficult to identify and understand.
On discovering he had won the award, Joshua said: "Winning the Fresh Talent Award is an incredibly validating experience.
“I am proud of my work and put a lot of care into it, but it is always difficult to know how other people experience it.
“I am very grateful for the recognition of the beauty that I try to express in my work and pleased that it brings joy to peoples day."
The gallery will be announcing the dates for Joshua's exhibition soon.
Brownston represent a number of established and emerging artists whose styles range from abstract to figurative, psychedelic to portraiture, maritime to landscape.
Their approach is that art should be informative, adventurous and fun.
To receive all the latest news and forthcoming exhibitions you can sign up to their newsletter https://www.brownstonart.com
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