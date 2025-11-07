This year’s Advent Festival at St Mary & St George in Totnes is being held on Saturday December 6 and Sunday December 7 between 10.30am to 5pm next to the new Churchill Apartments on Station Road.
Parking is available and there will be a collection of gifts for refugees that will be distributed by the Red Cross.
Attractions include a display of family cribs, a raffle in aid of Cafod, crafts and confectionary, produce stalls in aid of Rowcroft Hospice, board games, hot drinks and cakes, mulled wine and mince pies.
On Saturday at 10.30am there’s the Berry Pomeroy Handbell Ringers and at 3pm the chamber wind group Gemstones and on Sunday at 9.30am there’s a Parish Mass, the second in Advent and at 3pm there’s a carol service with Totnes and Bridgetown Community Choir.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.