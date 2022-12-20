Activities 115, a Kingsbridge-based charity that empowers people with learning disabilities to live a fulfilling and active life, is appealing for people to run sessions for their clients.
The charity funds various activities for disabled and autistic adults to get involved in, and is calling for anyone who wold be interested in running an activity for them to get in contact.
James Stubbs, chairperson for Activities 115, said: “We will be busy planning our programme of activities for spring/summer and invite anyone interested in running an activity or event for adults with a learning disability to get in touch to discuss applying for a grant. We would love to hear from activity providers that are passionate about expanding their offerings to include people with disabilities, and creating opportunities for enrichment and enjoyment of life.”
Activities 115 was founded in 2000 with the mission of creating opportunities for those living with disabilities to increase confidence and positivity.
The charity say, “we believe that neurological differences should not be stigmatised, but recognised and respected as any other human variation. Learning disabilities should not make people feel estranged; it is okay to be different! We want to create a world where disability is overcome by positive activity.”
Their mission is “to ensure adults living with learning disabilities and difficulties feel enabled to live an enriched and enjoyable life.” They say: “We want to empower people, boost their confidence and give them a chance to feel fulfilled from day to day. Our opportunities extend to those living within the Kingsbridge community and beyond and we welcome anyone to come and visit us.”
Activities 115 have a number of activities running over winter for adults with a learning disability, such as swimming, football, drama workshops and basketball. With the new year approaching, if you have a talent for an activity that you wish to share with the charity, there is no better time to get involved and run a class. The clients at Activities 115 take part in a wide range of different sports and activities, so any new ideas are welcome.
Most of the charity’s activities are breaking over the Christmas period, but their Pom Pom dancing and the social and craft morning on Thursdays will be continuing as normal.
Research has shown the positive impact exercise can have during the winter months, decreasing the effects of disorders such as SAD (Seasonal affective disorder), which shows just how important schemes are like this, making sure everyone gets the chance to be happy and healthy.
The charity are also looking to broaden their Board of Trustees and would welcome expressions of interest from anyone keen to get involved. They say: “We are always looking for enthusiastic and responsible people to become a member on our board of Trustees. If you believe you have appropriate skills and experience from working in the community and/or business we would very much like to hear from you.” If interested, people can find more details on their website.
James added: “Donations to the charity are always gratefully received.”
To find out more, and for a full list of activities the charity offers, you can visit: www.activities115.co.uk