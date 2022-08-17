Accident investigation currently blocking the A38
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 17th August 2022 1:11 pm
Share
(Stock image )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A38 Eastbound closed long delays, queueing traffic due to accident investigation work from B3416 Deep Lane (Deep Lane Junction, Plympton) to A38 (Smithaleigh, Smithaleigh). Congestion to Manadon Roundabout and traffic diverting via the retail park in Plymouth, garden centre in Brixton and Rose and Crown in Yealmpton.
The collision involved a car and a motorbike and the road is closed from B3416 Deep Lane Junction, Plympton to B3213 at Ivybridge.
The accident happened around 9am this morning.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |