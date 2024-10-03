Walkers using the lower footpath between Totnes and Ashprington will have noticed that four timber stiles have recently been replaced by new, easy-to-use gates.
“This will be a real benefit to many of us who use this footpath, and for those who were put off by the previous stiles and the alternative, but steep, higher footpath," said Trevor Walker, Chair of Totnes Ramblers.
He continued: “I would especially like to thank the Sharpham Trust and Nigel Widdecombe as landowners, Paul McFadden of Devon County Council, and Gary Pilbeam, their contractor, who installed the gates.”
The new gates were also welcomed by Graham Bennett, Chair of the Totnes & District Traffic & Transport Forum, who explained: “This stretch of footpath is really valued by the local community and our visitors. Totnes Ramblers identified this potential improvement when they contributed to Totnes Town Council’s recent review. It’s a great example of people and authorities working together for positive change.”
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, added: “Living in Totnes, we are very fortunate to have countryside walks straight from the town centre, meaning we can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of walking in nature for free. It’s fantastic that the Totnes Ramblers have now opened up the lower path to Ashprington to more people by replacing the stiles with gates. It’s a beautiful path with stunning river and reed bed views, and now more people can enjoy it without the challenge of clambering over a stile. Connecting with the upper path for those of us who like a circular route, I hope more residents and visitors will explore and enjoy this walk.”
Trevor Walker concluded: “We must also pay tribute to Edward Franklin, whose generous legacy funded the new gates. The Franklin Legacy previously funded the Franklin Trail around Totnes, as well as the Measured Mile from the Plains to Longmarsh, which is a real asset for people in recovery, physiotherapy, and anyone trying walking to improve fitness. Together, these innovations will help keep us active and allow us to enjoy our wonderful landscape.”