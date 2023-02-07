It is an eternal source of frustration to me that South Devon is often looked at as only a tourist economy. Yes, we are a draw to millions of visitors each year and their precious pounds are vital to our local economy, but such a narrative can often taint and obstruct the view of the other extraordinary businesses that are based across the area as well pushing investment elsewhere.
Only last week was Brixham’s Levelling Up bid rejected. While its failure to pass departmental muster can hardly be put down to “tourist bias”, it does reflect the difficulty we often have across the South West in attracting large-scale investment.
Our challenge is to change the perception of the South West while also protecting and cultivating the thousands of businesses that are linked to the tourist and hospitality sectors. This is no small feat. However, it can be done, and in doing so we can create more jobs and new opportunities and help skill and re-skill those who wish to change their careers, as well as attract the investment we need.
To achieve all this, we will need to begin by protecting and expanding upon what we already have within our midst. Take our high streets for example, compared to the rest of the country, they are comparatively more vibrant, more utilised and more successful. Their strength lies in the fact that they strike the balance between catering for residents as well as visitors. Every town has its butcher, baker, fishmonger and in some cases candlestick maker, and as a result, our towns are doing relatively well. But to rest on these laurels alone is to fail.
Last week I met with Kingsbridge town traders to discuss what might be done to help bolster their high street. The answers were as wide-ranging and as complex as you would expect. From improving the image of the town by dealing with vacant properties and reviewing business rates to laying on events and just simply enhancing awareness as to what is on offer. Undoubtedly, it is a combination of all these things that will help maintain and secure the future of our high streets.
Just as our high streets need to be promoted so too do our high-tech businesses. From electrical manufacturing to pharmaceuticals to photonics to boat building, we have a wide and varied range of industries across South Devon. These sectors are nestled in our towns and between our valleys, quietly playing their part in helping the UK become a global technological power. You only need to have read or watched Jeremy Hunt’s speech outlining British successes in digital technology, green industries, the pharmaceutical sector and life sciences to understand why the Global Innovation Index ranks the UK fourth globally.
These triumphs are not well known or even recognised, and yet across South Devon we have businesses that are playing their part and helping to create the industries of the future. Our local educational infrastructure is helping to support these sectors by equipping people with the relevant skills and knowledge to have long and successful careers. While awareness and promotion will be key, so too will investment.
With the South West growing every year due to increased levels of investment, it is rapidly apparent that we have the chance to attract more investment and support for our growth areas. So, without talking down our tourist and hospitality sectors we must all get more used to talking about the growth industries that call South Devon home as well as supporting our local businesses.
A fresh approach is needed to promote old and new industries together. If successful, we can drive up growth and ensure that our already buoyant job market remains in surplus. South Devon may well be a tourist destination but it is also a high-tech, high-growth economy with the opportunity to expand and develop over the coming years. So, while Government funding is helpful, we must also take this opportunity to attract other sources of investment to the region. To miss such an opportunity would be unforgivable.