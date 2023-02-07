To achieve all this, we will need to begin by protecting and expanding upon what we already have within our midst. Take our high streets for example, compared to the rest of the country, they are comparatively more vibrant, more utilised and more successful. Their strength lies in the fact that they strike the balance between catering for residents as well as visitors. Every town has its butcher, baker, fishmonger and in some cases candlestick maker, and as a result, our towns are doing relatively well. But to rest on these laurels alone is to fail.