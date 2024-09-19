On Tuesday September 17 the South Hams Ramblers, with help from the Primrose Trail Group, completed the inaugural walk of this now defunct railway line.
12 members, plus a visiting walker from Surrey, started at 8.50am from Kingsbridge Information Centre.
We followed the original line as much as is possible, passing Avon Mill, through the glorious Avon Valley Woods to Topsham Bridge and then on to Diptford and Avonwick arriving in South Brent at 3.20pm, some 15.5 miles later.
On the route we passed former stations at Loddiswell, Gara Bridge and Avonwick.
During the walk Steve, one of our leaders, told us about the amazing engineering that took place in the construction of this line including 48 bridges and the incredible tunnel at Sorley.
Unfortunately, the tunnel is no longer accessible to the public.
We are planning to walk the route again, this time starting at South Brent and finishing at Kingsbridge. For anybody that would be interested in joining us please follow our Facebook page: Ramblers South Hams, where all our walks are published.