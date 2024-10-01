Kingsbridge Care Hub expressed a heartfelt thank you to Darren Clarke, Manager of Howdens after he "swooped in" to save the day by donating a brand new kitchen to the charity.
Graham Smith, Chairman of Kingsbridge Care Hub, explained: "We are being asked to provide catering for so many private functions at the Care Hub, from birthday parties to wakes, celebrations to AGMs, that we had been hoping to upgrade our second kitchen—if we could ever afford it. This is especially important as it’s the kitchen many local groups, clubs, and other charities use when hiring rooms from us.
"However, the decision was taken out of our hands when, sadly, we suffered severe water damage, rendering it unusable. We had to act, whether we could afford to or not."
After a plea to Darren, a new kitchen was generously donated and installed.
Darren said: "Kingsbridge Age Concern does such an amazing job at the Care Hub for our local community. It was my pleasure to help them out. Howdens are very supportive of local community initiatives, and I was delighted to come to the rescue. Now that the kitchen is installed, the area tiled, and new flooring fitted, it looks fantastic and will serve them well for years to come."
Graham added: "Local tradesmen kindly came in during early mornings, evenings, and weekends to avoid disrupting the regular users of the Jubilee Studio. We are extremely grateful to them for all their efforts. So far, everyone who has seen the result of their hard work has been thrilled with the new kitchen and is looking forward to making use of it."