There were smiles of joy and one or two tears as students across the South Hams nervously opened their exam results.
At Ivybridge Community College Joshua Waters was there with his mum Lianne.
Joshua is 17 and on the first year of sixth form but had still passed his exam in criminology with an A. when he leaves the college he wants to join the police service.
Fin Symons got a C, a B and a D and will be starting an apprenticeship in quantity surveying.
Zoe Cook meanwhile has got 3 B's and is yet to decide what to do next.
Summer Balkhan got a B in Core Maths and will be heading to Aberystwyth University and Daniel Ellison got a C in photography and a Merit in Applied Business and hopes to apply for a psychology course.