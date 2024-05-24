Salcombe Tennis Club aims to cater for players of all ages and abilities and, whilst trying to achieve a good quality of play, the philosophy of the Club is for informality and fun to encourage as many people as possible to play. Set in a beautiful location, we have a small clubhouse, two excellent artificial grass courts, a practice wall and a mini-tennis/Pickle-ball court. The club has a good social side with regular suppers throughout the winter months, and barbecues in the summer. Non-playing partners are encouraged to come along to the socials and to be a part of the club. Social tennis is played each week throughout the year.