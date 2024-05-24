On Thursday (May 23) eight Salcombe Tennis ladies entered this fun tournament all of course looking to win and over the five rounds there were many very close and long rallys.
Players mixed round to play with and against others within the group and a second deuce sudden death approach was used to ensure that the courts finished each round at similar times.
Lisa Latham who solidly hit the ball and was steady in her approach was the winner by three points showing the other entrants that in these tournaments concentration and playing every shot to count is the way to win.
A lovely lunch rounded off the event with the players bringing along their tasty contributions. Good tennis and a lot of bonhomie.
The Salcombe men will get their turn to compete in a tournament on Wed June 19 which will be run by Salcombe coach Mike White.
Mike is busy also with Rusty Returners coaching available to members in which he works on strokes, doubles play and tactics.
There's also Ladies coaching available on a Wednesday and Salcombe Primary School are once again having coaching on a Friday.
To promote girls tennis their is also coaching for slightly older girls later in the day.
Salcombe Tennis Club aims to cater for players of all ages and abilities and, whilst trying to achieve a good quality of play, the philosophy of the Club is for informality and fun to encourage as many people as possible to play. Set in a beautiful location, we have a small clubhouse, two excellent artificial grass courts, a practice wall and a mini-tennis/Pickle-ball court. The club has a good social side with regular suppers throughout the winter months, and barbecues in the summer. Non-playing partners are encouraged to come along to the socials and to be a part of the club. Social tennis is played each week throughout the year.
The club lies off both Onslow and Bonaventure Roads with pedestrian access from both.
If you are interested in joining the club you can find details on the website at: www.salcombetennis.club