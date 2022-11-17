A chance to have your say on the future of planning
Local residents are being invited to cast their vote for the Kingsbridge, West Alvington and Churchstow Neighbourhood Plan on Thursday November 24.
Neighbourhood planning was introduced under the Localism Act 2011 to give local communities more control in the planning of their neighbourhoods. It introduced new rights and powers to allow local communities to shape new development in their local area. It enables communities to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood and deliver the sustainable development they need.
Since 2018 a steering group comprising of local people, Kingsbridge Town Council and West Alvington and Churchstow Parish Councils have been working to produce a Neighbourhood Plan for our communities.
After more than four years of work, the Neighbourhood Plan has been completed and independently examined and is now ready for the community to view and then vote. The question for the Referendum is:
‘Do you want South Hams District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan to help decide Planning Applications in the neighbourhood area?
A vote of YES will indicate that you wish the Kingsbridge, West Alvington and Churchstow community to be more proactive in deciding planning applications based on the policies contained within The Neighbourhood Plan.
A vote of NO will indicate that you want no change in how the planning applications are decided with only limited reference to the Kingsbridge, West Alvington and Churchstow communities.
It is, therefore, very important that as many eligible voters as possible take up the opportunity to vote in this Referendum as this will show the level of community commitment to the future development of Kingsbridge, West Alvington and Churchstow.
The Plan is available to view on https://www.neighbourhoodplanning.swdevon.gov.uk/kingsbri... or https://kingsbridge.gov.uk/neighbourhood-plan
Printed copies of the Neighbourhood Plan can be viewed at Kingsbridge Town Council Offices in Quay House, Kingsbridge Library, Kingsbridge Information Centre. Residents of West Alvington and Churchstow should contact their relevant Parish Clerk who will have copies for viewing.
