Members of Dartmouth Young Farmers Club have been working hard over the past 12 months. This has included lots of charity fundraising through events such as bingo, a dung run, their charity performance of panto and a quiz evening, to mention a few events.
All this hard work allowed them to donate £1,000 to both The Farmers Community Network and Devon Freewheelers at their club meeting at the beginning of February.
They also learnt more about both charities, what they do in the local community and how the money they have donated will help them.
During last summer, the club purchased the latest batch of club sheep.
This is where the club buy each member who is wanting to take part four ewes.
It is then down to the member to ensure they are well looked after, and lamb the ewes over the winter ready to show the ewes and lambs at the Devon YFC Show and Sale on April 12 at Exeter Market.
They go head-to-head against members from the club, as well as members from across the county to compete for the best pen.
This year saw 12 members take their sheep to the sale, with some stiff competition.
A spokesperson for DYFC said: ‘‘The club would like to say a massive well done to all the members.
‘‘All the hard work and dedication put in really shows.”
The club results are - Best Lamb (picked by the member) 1st Freya H, 2nd Macie L, 3rd Amelia L; Best Pen of Lambs 1st Freya H, 2nd Luke H, 3rd Lily R;
Best Pen of Ewes and Lambs 1st Freya H, 2nd Amelia L, 3rd Max O.
The spokesperson added: ‘‘We would also like to say a massive thank you to Phil Bond for being our judge this year, and to all the members families that allowed them to keep sheep over the past nine months.’
“As well as all our charity events and club sheep, there have been many activities and new challenges completed by the club including stock judging, speaking competitions, and lots of sports including rounders, pool, darts, and paddle boarding.”
There were also farm walks, scholarships and a junior activities weekend away.
YFC enables anyone aged 10 to 28 to meet friends, learn new skills and make a real difference. To find out more about the club: email [email protected]