Motorbike riders are asked by police to be more aware of other motorists as bike numbers increase on the road during the summer.
As the weather warms up there are likely to be more riders on the roads of West Devon and other drivers are less likely to be aware of their presence - increasing the likelihood of accidents.
The warning comes from Devon and Cornwall Police after a crash involving a van and a motorbike at Lifton last Friday (May 19).
The rider sustained a broken arm and leg, but is expected to recover.
A West Devon police spokesman said: 'If you ride, don't push too hard and expect the unexpected from other motorists.'