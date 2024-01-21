Kingsbridge police station is reopening today (Monday).
The station will be open and staffed six days each week.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "The community of Kingsbridge will now be able to access policing closer to home, when needing to report a crime or ask for advice."
The official opening of the station will take place later. But the office opens from today, and will be open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweeted confirmation of the reopening:
Police tweeted this image last week (https://twitter.com/DC_Police)
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez in Kingsbridge (Kingsbridge Police)