Numerous seizures, crackdowns and arrests have taken place during the first week of a new police operation.
Throughout May Devon and Cornwall police are carrying out 'Operation Vortex' - a proactive operation aimed at reducing collisions and casualties by targeting inconsiderate and dangerous drivers.
During the first week of the operation, which started on Wednesday, May 8 2024, officers stopped 103 cars, 10 of which were seized and made 10 arrests.
So far offences discovered by officers include:
- 31 x speeding offences, including two drivers travelling at over 97mph
- 316 x further speeding offences, detected by the Safety Camera Unit
- 8 x mobile phone offences
- 3 x motorists driving whilst disqualified
- 1 x driver not wearing a seatbelt
- 7 x drivers under the influence of drink or drugs
- 5 x motorists driving without due care
Motor Patrol Constable Richie Roome of the Alliance Roads Policing Team said: “The ‘Fatal Five’ causes of deaths and serious injuries on our roads are careless driving, drink and drug driving, failing to wear seatbelts, distracted driving (such as using a mobile phone or tablet at the wheel), and speeding.
Constable Richie Roome continued: “There have been a significant number of very serious collisions on Devon and Cornwall’s roads recently and, sadly, many of these have resulted in a tragic loss of life.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to take more care on the roads; to look out for other road users, and to consider how losing their driving licence would affect them, their employment, their family and their livelihood."