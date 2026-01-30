THERE will be no respite from the rain in the coming week as the Met Office issue a new weather warning for rain on Monday and Tuesday.
Outbreaks of rain may become persistent on Monday, before gradually easing into Tuesday, the Exeter-based forecaster is warning.
Accumulations of between 10 and 20 millimetres are possible fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 30 to 50 millimetres over Dartmoor.
‘Given saturated ground following recent rain, there is a chance this may leading to some flooding and disruption in places’, the Met Office says.
The yellow weather warning comes into force from 12pm on Monday, February 2 and lasts until 9am on Tuesday, February 3.
