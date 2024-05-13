A fire station commander is urging residents to keep roads clear as he prepares to receive the region's biggest fire engine.
The new 'Medium Rescue Pump' will arrive this month at Kingsbridge Fire Station.
But there are fears that some of the town's roads are too congested for the fire engine to access.
Station Commander Dave Harvey said: ""We request that our communities be mindful of their parking, ensuring emergency vehicle passage at all times. If you encounter an emergency vehicle with flashing blue lights while driving, please pull over, providing as much space as possible to facilitate our swift passage.”
The new engine is the biggest non-specialist vehicle to be used by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
It is stocked with a large inventory of essential equipment to deal with most emergencies around the D&S Fire Services operational area, including a 13.5-meter ladder necessary for accessing the high buildings in Kingsbridge and surrounding areas.
Station Commander Harvey said: "The new appliance is slightly larger than our existing ones, primarily due to the size of equipment we carry.”
And he’s warned that people need to be mindful of their parking - to ensure the engine can get past.
The new appliance features a larger crew cab, providing more space for crew members to equip their breathing apparatus swiftly and access equipment more efficiently, thanks to the larger engine's storage layout.
An MRP is referred to by the Fire and Rescue Service as a full-size fire appliance, sometimes called a ‘pump’ or Type B appliance and is used to carry out a large range of firefighting duties.
Each appliance is equipped with a number of tools and equipment to deal with emergencies across the area.