Just after 10.30am (Friday 11) Fire Control received a call from an animal rescue centre about an injured seagull stuck in the guttering on the top of a three storey building on Towns Lane in Loddiswell
Crews from Kingsbridge attended to rescue the bird using a 13.5m ladder.
The bird had caught its’ leg in a gutter three stories up, causing an injury.
The seagull was handed over to a rescue centre.
