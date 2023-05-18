THE rail line between Exeter St David's Railway Station, Crediton and Okehampton was closed for several hours this afternoon, Thursday, May 18, after a lorry struck the railway bridge at North Tawton.
Debris under the railway bridge at North Tawton. (West Devon Police )
West Devon Police confirmed that the driver was reported for driving without due care and attention (and tachograph to be assessed by appropriately trained officers in due course).
This is the second recent incident where a lorry has struck the bridge in the last few weeks which resulted in the closure of the road and rail line while it was checked for any serious damage.
Trains were operating again by 4pm but National Rail said that disruption to the service was expected until 6pm.