Devon and Cornwall Police are taking part in a national campaign to educate the public on the dangers of knife carrying.
The campaign led by the National Police Chiefs' Council will run from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19 2024.
The focus of the campaign is to raise awareness about the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Some people think they will be safer if they carry a knife when actually they may be putting themselves in more danger and may even end up being injured by their knife."
There will be a focus from the police on targeting people who carry knives during the week of action, and the force will attempt to detect and disrupt those engaged in knife carrying as a preventative measure.
During the week, there will be various educational activities taking place to raise awareness about knife crime and carrying, including, the use of knife arches (walkthrough metal detectors) in schools, colleges and public places.
Test purchases of knives will also be taking place with local retailers, and the force will be engaging with them to ensure they are following safety guidelines for legal selling and distribution.
Knife surrender bins will also be provided at all police stations with Public Enquiry Offices across the two counties.
Detective Chief Inspector, Steve Fleetwood, Knife crime lead for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Devon & Cornwall remains one of the safest areas in the country to live however tackling knife crime is a key priority for us.
“We encourage anyone carrying a knife to surrender it to their local police station. We won’t ask questions and you won’t be arrested, we just want to keep our communities safe."
If you have any information or concerns about someone carrying a knife, please report it to Devon & Cornwall Police online via the website dc.police.uk/tua.
You can also report any information anonymously to CrimeStoppers UK on 0800 555111. Your information could help save a life.
Retailers can visit this website for guidance on selling knives: www.nbcc.police.uk/knifeguidance