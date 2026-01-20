A tank shell left in a skip forced the evacuation and temporary closure of Ivybridge Recycling Centre Today (Tuesday, January 20), prompting warnings from Devon County Council over the safe disposal of potentially hazardous items.
DCC has urged residents to take extra care when clearing sheds, garages and lofts after the recycling centre was closed and evacuated following the discovery of a tank shell.
The device was discovered in a non-recyclable waste container, with the individual responsible leaving before staff could intervene.
As a precaution, the facility was evacuated and closed for around an hour while Devon & Cornwall Police removed the item safely.
In the past, staff at other sites have found unexploded ordnance, marine flares, old ammunition, and containers holding unknown chemicals.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member responsible for waste services, said: “Once again, we’ve had to close a centre because someone has tried to dispose of something that looked suspicious.
“These avoidable closures waste the valuable time of emergency services, our staff, and cause inconvenience to the public.
“This is particularly frustrating given that only last week the discovery of World War Two munitions in Exmouth and Plymouth caused evacuations. Given this, why would you think it is okay to put a tank shell in a skip and walk away?
“Please, if you’re clearing out old belongings, please consider whether an item could be misidentified as hazardous. If there’s any doubt, speak to staff first - don’t just throw it into a bay. Items such as flares, fireworks, or ammunition must never be brought to our recycling centres.”
She added: “This incident highlights how important it is for everyone to be mindful of what they’re bringing to our recycling centres. Even something that appears harmless could pose a serious risk. Caution keeps everybody safe.
“I want to thank the site staff and police for their swift action.”
For more information on what can and cannot be accepted at Devon’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, visit:
