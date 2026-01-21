Police have located the body of a man following the disappearance of two swimmers at Budleigh Salterton Beach on Christmas Day last year.
His family have been informed by police.
A police spokesman said officers and HM Coastguard were called at 8.45am yesterday, Tuesday, January 20, after the man was discovered on the shore at Sandy Bay in Exmouth. He was deceased at the scene.
While formal identification is yet to be carried out, officers believe the person to be a 47-year-old man who went missing during a Christmas Day swim at Budleigh Salterton. His next-of-kin has been informed.
A second man, in his 60s and local to East Devon, remains missing at this time.
Superintendent Ryan Doyle said: “This discovery is very sad news following the upsetting and tragic incident on Christmas Day.
“We have spoken with his family and we are continuing to support them through this difficult time. Understandably they have asked for their privacy to be respected.
“The family of the second missing man has also been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts remain with them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.