Devon and Somerset Fire Control was called to a report of a car on fire between the Lower Dean and Rattery junctions of the A38 westbound carriageway.
Two fire engines were mobilised and on arrival confirmed that the car was well alight. They began extinguishing the fire using two firefighters with breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.
Crews also used an Environment Agency pack to stop any run off entering any water courses. The fire was successfully extinguished but the car was severely damaged.