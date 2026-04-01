Entries are now open for the 2026 Devon Tourism Awards, in partnership with the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
The awards offer tourism and hospitality businesses across the county the chance to gain recognition and celebrate their success. Entry is free and closes at midnight on May 31.
Awards Director Robin Barker commented, “Every year we’re blown away by the quality and diversity of tourism businesses in Devon.
“These awards are a fantastic opportunity to reflect on what you do and get the recognition and reward you deserve.”
The awards highlight excellence across the sector and are open to businesses of all sizes. Entrants benefit from increased profile, PR opportunities and detailed, independent feedback. Winners in selected categories will progress to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in 2027.
Categories for nominations include accommodation providers, food and drink businesses, attractions and experiences as well as individuals and teams. And entrants can nominate for more than one category as long as it’s relevant to their business.
Previous entrants include Iain and Jack White-Duncan, from One Drake Road and Apartments in Tavistock. They said: “We found the Devon Tourism Awards to be extremely well organised and credible.
“Entering was as valuable as winning. The process encouraged us to step back and celebrate what makes our business special, while also identifying areas for growth.
“The judging felt thorough, fair and rooted in a genuine understanding of hospitality and community engagement.”
Support for entrants is available through workshops and guidance sessions to help businesses prepare their entries. Online workshops are planned to help businesses craft a winning entry. The informal workshop will take place Thursday April 30 and Tuesday May 12. Awards close for entry on May 31.
For full details of all conditions and entry criteria can be found at: visit www.devontourismawards.org.uk
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