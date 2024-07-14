ON Tuesday, July 16, 10 Devon Young Farmers will be taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge – attempting to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales, in the space of 24 hours.
The challenge aims to raise money and awareness of three rural charities that support the farming community throughout Devon.
The money raised will be split equally between the Farming Community Network (FCN), Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and Devon Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFC).
Dan Grist, Kayleigh Lovegrove, Anneliese Retallick, Robin Bennett, Alison Balsdon, Jordan Winter, Chloe Arscott, Harry Sprague, Sam Merchant and Alex Rodd will all be taking on the challenge.
Between them they represent all six groups within Devon YFC.
Dan Grist, Devon YFC County Chairman said: “When I started my year as County Chairman, I knew I wanted to take on a big charity challenge that would raise money and awareness of these incredibly important rural charities, with a focus on mental health.”
“Looking after our young people’s mental health is as important as ever in these changing times, and the partnerships we have with FCN and RABI are crucial in helping Devon YFC support our members.”
FCN provides practical and pastoral support to farmers and their families through difficult times. Their national helpline provides free, confidential support to anyone who seeks help and their website contains some valuable resources to improve farming resilience.
RABI also offers practical, financial, and emotional support to farming people. Among the many professional services offered, they provide counselling support, mental health training and an online mental well-being service.
Dan added: “It’s crucial that we are all aware of these charities and are able to signpost people when they need support.
“Within Devon YFC we also deliver a ‘Rural + Wellbeing’ course, which focuses on managing personal mental well-being and how to talk about mental health.
“It’s also important to remember that Devon YFC is a charity in itself, supporting hundreds of young people living in rural areas across the county. YFC gives young people so many opportunities from training to travel. Not to mention a dynamic social life that brings rural communities together.
“We’ve been training over the past couple months and are excited to take on the challenge. We’re already incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the wider farming community and many agricultural businesses.”
You can donate to the charities and leave your message of support to the team using the link on the Devon YFC home page: www.devonyfc.co.uk .