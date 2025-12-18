Most of us know the facts - 2000+ years ago a precious baby was born in a humble stable for all of us – not just a certain race, colour or creed, but ALL OF US ! Jesus came to show and guide us how to live alongside one another peacefully, to care and to reach out in love. The results show that HIS message has not always been acknowledged. Alas , throughout the centuries we have instead put our own thoughts and morals into practise, arrogantly presuming we know best and look where it’s led us! The World is in turmoil.