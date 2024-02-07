Volunteer organisers and participants celebrated the amazing milestone last Saturday after 118 events, which have happened weekly over the past few years.
Locals, and tourists, come every week to the free, community event where they walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.
Participants cover a 5k distance every Saturday morning at the beautiful cliff-top location of Bolberry Down, near Malborough.
Martin Longley, the event organiser, explained why the popularity of the event has grown since its inception in 2020.
“Parkrun has a positive, welcoming and inclusive nature; the course is flat, covers 3 laps, and so is suitable for all abilities and ages.
“Importantly, it’s not a race - some people choose to just walk one lap, whilst others like to test their fitness by competing against themselves over the full distance each week to see if their finishing times get quicker”.
ParkRun is held all over the UK and around the world. There is no time limit to finishing and no-one finishes last, as there are volunteers who walk at the back of the group and ensure the safety of all those participating.
People even come and push young children in buggies, or jog with their canine companions.
The joy of exercising and socialising outside, with lots of other people, is very motivating, and of course, it’s free - entirely organised by volunteers for their local community.
More details of the weekly event are at www.parkrun.org.uk/bolberrydown