One cloudy autumn day last year, the nature diary contributors gathered together for the first time. We all know each other one way or another, but had never all met up as a team. After some catching up and rota planning, it occurred to us that whilst you, our readers, might know all of our favourite wildlife haunts, you probably don’t know very much about us as people. So instead of a nature diary this week, here is an introduction to each of your nature diary writing team.